Why heat is the top weather-related killer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When it comes to weather-related fatalities, heat kills more than any other weather event. It’s known as a silent killer since the onset of heat strain to the body is easily ignored. From the physically healthy to those with reduced immunities, everyone can be impacted by heat.

Our bodies are extremely sensitive to even a few-degree change internally. It’s important to know the signs of heat illness from not just a few minutes but repeated days of heat exposure. Personal differences like hydration levels before exposure, age, weight, and occupation can all play a role in how susceptible one can be to heat illness.

Top weather-related fatalities according to NOAA. (WVUE Fox 8)

Know the signs of heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Heat exhaustion happens when the body has excessive fluid loss through sweating. This is why it’s urged to constantly sip on water even if you’re not thirsty outdoors. Heat exhaustion can happen rapidly in minutes or gradually over the course of a few hours.

With repeated exposure to heat, your body will go into a defense mode to try and keep cool. When these internal tactics fail, it can lead to heat stroke. This can be deadly and needs immediate medical attention.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke (WVUE Fox 8)

The effects of heat are cumulative

It’s not just from one day of heat exposure, repeated days in a row can decrease the body’s ability to regulate heat which can make one more susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In a 2018 study published in the National Institute of Health, scientists tested the cumulative effects of heat on outdoor workers over a five-day period. They found that the body’s ability to regulate internal heat depleted over the course of several days, leading to more susceptibility to heat illness as the days progressed - even if the temperature wasn’t as high after a few days.

It’s important to remember that if you spend time outdoors, whether for work or leisure, pay attention to not just the heat index but your exposure to the sun. The heat index is measured in the shade. Direct sunlight can increase the heat index for an individual up to 15° higher than what you may see if monitoring on a phone app. For example, if your heat index is 100° and you’re working directly in the sun, it may feel more like 115° to your body. Personal awareness of the weather conditions and heat illness symptoms may save your life and the life of those around you.

The United States Department of Labor has created federal standards for workers and heat exposure. It’s good to feel empowered as a worker and as an employer by knowing and adhering to these safety standards.

The criteria for a Heat Advisory

Each National Weather Service (NWS) off has their own criteria for issuing a Heat Advisory of Excessive Heat Warning based on the local climate. The NWS office in New Orleans/Baton Rouge has the following criteria:

Heat Advisory: when the heat index is at 108° or above.

Excessive Heat Warning: when the heat index is at or above 113°.

Stay on top of the latest advisories, watches, and warnings by downloading the FOX 8 weather app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.