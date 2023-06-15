BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

4 boaters rescued in Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 11 bridge

September 14th, 2022 Sunset on Lake Pontchartrain captured by Mike Whitney.
September 14th, 2022 Sunset on Lake Pontchartrain captured by Mike Whitney.(Mike Whitney)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Four boaters were pulled out of Lake Pontchartrain early Thursday (June 15) morning near after the vessel they were on was discovered floating adrift near the Highway 11 bridge.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a patrol deputy, members of the Marine Division, and members of the U.S. Coast Guard answered a rescue call around 5:15 a.m.

The deputy on patrol heard cries for help and shined a spotlight in the water to find a 24-foot Bayliner with two adults and two children pushed against the drawbridge tower.

The deputy was able to secure the boat and pull all four occupants of the boat safely onto the bridge.

“I want to thank this patrol deputy, who answered a call for help and used his law enforcement intuition and training to locate and ultimately rescue four individuals,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Deputies say that the captain told them that the family was visiting from out of state and they had been out on the water fishing the night before. The family that around 2 a.m., the boat lost power and began drifting in the waters between the bridge and the Railroad Trestle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

Latest News

A fatal predawn I-10 crash in Hancock County Wednesday morning killed two brothers from...
Truck driving brothers identified as victims in I-10 crash
NOPD perimeter
Lower Garden District perimeter lifted after NOPD searches for suspect
NOPD perimeter
NOPD perimeter in Lower Garden District lifted
St. Charles Parish administration says they will be auditing all enrollment paperwork because...
28-year-old woman posed as teen to better English skills and improve education, sheriff says