4 boaters rescued in Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 11 bridge

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Four boaters were pulled out of Lake Pontchartrain early Thursday (June 15) morning near after the vessel they were on was discovered floating adrift near the Highway 11 bridge.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a patrol deputy, members of the Marine Division, and members of the U.S. Coast Guard answered a rescue call around 5:15 a.m.

The deputy on patrol heard cries for help and shined a spotlight in the water to find a 24-foot Bayliner with two adults and two children pushed against the drawbridge tower.

The deputy was able to secure the boat and pull all four occupants of the boat safely onto the bridge.

“I want to thank this patrol deputy, who answered a call for help and used his law enforcement intuition and training to locate and ultimately rescue four individuals,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Deputies say that the captain told them that the family was visiting from out of state and they had been out on the water fishing the night before. The family that around 2 a.m., the boat lost power and began drifting in the waters between the bridge and the Railroad Trestle.

