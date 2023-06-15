After Further Review: Five takes from Saints offseason program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Confidence Brewing

About midway through Thursday’s practice head coach Dennis Allen sprinted across the field to beat one of his players to the football. He laughed about it afterwards and said he may have to get in the cold tub. It was a moment that showed just how much more comfortable Allen is in his own skin this offseason to joke around with his current team. It’s something he would’ve never done last June.

There is no denying there’s a different energy around Saints camp this offseason. Last year at this time attendance was down, Allen hadn’t really found himself and the former head coach still hovered over the organization. Things felt awkward, stale and eerie.

This year it’s a complete 180 in energy. Things have been crisp, confident and alive. It’s manifested itself on the field with one of the better offseason programs in recent memory.

Take Two: Carr brings comfort

Make no mistake about it, most of the confidence coming from the organization stems from the acquisition of one player: Derek Carr.

When you watch Carr operate, it’s easy to get the sense of just how much the franchise has missed that type of presence. They had it for 15 years, and even though it’s only been two years since Drew Brees retired, it felt like an eternity.

The Saints now have full confidence in their quarterback again, and it’s given the organization complete peace of mind at the game’s most critical position.

As for his work on the field, what’s jumped out most about Carr is how quickly it feels like he’s grasped the Saints complex system. On back-to-back days, he led the offense to touchdowns during two-minute.

Take Three: Competitions coming

This training camp should provide several competitive position battles.

Cornerback

One of the biggest competitions will come at outside cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore. Both Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor received first team reps throughout the offseason and both made plays. On the surface, this feels like Adebo’s job to lose, but Taylor has certainly shown he’s capable as well. Taylor got some work in at nickel with mixed results. He openly admits he’s more comfortable on the outside. This should be one of the best competitions of training camp.

Left Tackle

The organization wants last year’s first round pick Trevor Penning, but the rookie still recovering from his foot injury. In his place, James Hurst took the first team reps at the position in minicamp. Hurst is a steady veteran that can do the job, but it would be a disappointment if Penning is not able to win the competition.

Kicker

Wil Lutz is coming off his worst season as a pro and even took a pay cut to return to the Saints. Blake Grupe is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan. Both kicked well during the offseason as Lutz and Grupe hit 58-yard field goals to close out minicamp. Lutz has made some big kicks during his time in New Orleans, but he’ll have a rookie nipping at his heels all camp and preseason.

Defensive End

It’s hard to tell who has the lead in the competition for defensive end opposite Cam Jordan. Carl Granderson passed up Payton Turner on the depth chart by the end of last season. Plus, the team drafted Isaiah Foskey in the second round of the draft. This is one battle that won’t be won until the pads come on.

Take Four: Concerns going forward

There still are some questions surrounding this team that could not be answered at OTA’s. The defensive line is a still a bit of a mystery. Outside of Cam Jordan, there really is no known commodity that the team can definitively count on for production. The hope is that players will emerge at some of the other spots in order for this group to come together.

The offensive line is also something to monitor. Injuries hit that unit hard last season, and it’s been a while since that starting group has been together. They’ve invested in their depth with this group. When the pads come on, we’ll get a better idea of where they stand.

Take Five: Other Observations

- The Saints appear to be getting healthier. Allen said there should only be one player that won’t be available for the start of training camp. He declined to say who that player was.

- There clearly is a deliberate effort to get Alvin Kamara back to being more dynamic in the passing game. He even ran a route I’ve never seen him run before Thursday when he ran fade out of the backfield then broke off towards the pylon when the defender turned his head. Carr hit him for a touchdown. Kamara’s carries have increased over the last two seasons, while his receptions dipped. That number should be flipped this year.

- It was nice to see the Saints evolve their thinking on practice reps with Taysom Hill. He spent minicamp working with both quarterbacks and tight ends. Hill believes there’s an opportunity to grow as a pass-catcher to go along with passing and running.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.