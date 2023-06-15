BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Spotty strong storms will bring lightning, winds, and hail while others stay hot and dry

Bruce: Spotty storms through the holiday weekend with many hot and dry times
Bruce: Spotty storms through the holiday weekend with many hot and dry times(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - - It is the story of location. Some areas get strong to severe storms while other get nothing and stay hot and dry. We’ve been right on the edge of a hot dome of high pressure with temps several degrees above the average. Just on the edge of the high a number of strong disturbances are producing severe weather leading to high winds and hail.

With those storms, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain, the south shore metro to Plaquemines parish including our Mississippi Gulf Coast counties until 5pm. Isolated storms could be strong if they manage to develop in the hot and muggy air that is in place over the region. The hot trend sticks around into the father’s day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows rain chances at 20-30%. As the high breaks a bit towards the middle of next week as rain chances go higher temps will respond a bit lower.

