CWS 2023: What you need to know about this year’s College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As this year’s College World Series gets underway Thursday, 6 News has you covered with all the things you need to know to have the best CWS yet.

OPENING DAY INFORMATION

Officials advise getting to the stadium early to get through security and to expect long lines.

Gates open at 8 a.m. at Charles Schwab Field. Public parking will be available for Open Practice Day at the Charles Schwab Field and CHI Health Center surface parking lots, at Creighton University, or in downtown Omaha’s city-owned lots and garages.

All eight teams will practice — each for an hour — between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

9:10 a.m. – TCU

10:10 a.m. – Oral Roberts

11:10 a.m. – Florida

12:10 p.m. – Virginia

1:10 p.m. – Wake Forest

2:10 p.m. – Stanford

3:10 p.m. – LSU

4:10 p.m. – Tennessee

Fan Fest will be outside Gate 3 and on Mike Fahey Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is growing larger with activities taking over a portion of Parking Lot B. The extended Fan Fest location will be up and running throughout all of CWS 2023, adding more fun without taking away any public parking space.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

If you want to buy some of those stadium treats, remember your money is no good at concession stands here. It’s the third year the stadium has been cashless.

Reverse ATMs are located thought out the concourse. The machines turn cash into cards. That started during the COVID outbreak to prevent the handling of money — but now it’s an industry trend.

“Arenas, convention centers, stadiums across the country — it’s just easier,” said Roger Dixon, president and CEO of MECA Omaha. “It expedites sales. People think cash is quicker — that’s not true.”

The stadium also has a clear bag policy and tailgating rules.

WHEN ARE THE FIREWORKS?

If you’re wondering when you can watch the fireworks for this year’s opening ceremonies at the College World Series, you’re going to be waiting a long, long time.

The format for Opening Day is different this year, focusing on team practices and Fan Fest, which wraps up at 4 p.m. Thursday.

That’s right: No formal opening ceremonies are planned for Thursday evening.

The changes are player-focused, alleviating a long day — 12-plus hours — players have had to endure at previous CWS tournaments before hitting the field to compete for a national championship.

Instead of a big public event, teams will now attend off-site celebrations after Thursday’s opening practices.

