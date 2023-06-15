Feds blast NOPD’s investigation into Officer Vappie for overlooking possible payroll fraud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Federal Consent Decree Monitor says the Public Integrity Bureau’s (PIB) investigation into NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie fell short.

Federal Judge Susie Morgan says the PIB report, which was submitted earlier this month but not released until Thursday (June 15), failed to consider potential payroll fraud for the hours Vappie spent inside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment. The report stated that while it could not definitively prove Vappie’s absence from duty during those hours, the “preponderance of evidence strongly suggests” he may have been involved in payroll fraud.

The PIB report revealed that NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie committed three violations.

The investigation found that Vappie violated a performance of duty rule by working excessively long hours on multiple occasions, surpassing 16 hours and 35 minutes.

Additionally, investigators discovered that Vappie breached a rule of professional conduct when he spent numerous hours alone with Mayor Cantrell outside of his regular tour of duty, contrary to the training and ethical guidelines he received. Two fellow officers had previously testified to advising Vappie to cease this behavior.

A series of Fox 8 investigations found Vappie spending long hours inside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment with the mayor, both on and off the clock. In some cases, Vappie left the apartment late at night, even after midnight.

The PIB report also revealed that Vappie violated another performance of duty rule by attending two Housing Authority Board meetings while being paid to protect the mayor.

Our investigations showed that after Mayor Cantrell appointed Vappie to the HANO Board, he attended meetings while taxpayers paid him to work for the NOPD.

The PIB investigation also details an interview with his colleague, NOPD Officer Louis Martinez.

Earlier this year, Fox 8 received several leaked audio recordings of the investigation, but the interview with Martinez was not included.

In the report, Martinez told investigators he noticed Vappie’s unprofessional behavior with Mayor Cantrell, saying “There’s a line you don’t cross. I asked him if he crossed it and he said no. I took him at his word.”

Martinez says when he saw the surveillance video in our “Outside the Office” series, he was surprised and hurt.

