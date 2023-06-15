Grants for stronger roofs could be available in the fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid the ongoing insurance crisis, Jim Donelon, Louisiana’s insurance commissioner, says state lawmakers gave final approval to legislation that will help homeowners.

One of the bills to make it out of the legislature funds the La. Fortify Homes Program.

“That fortify program will enable us to build capable to survive 150 mile an hour winds,” said Donelon.

It will provide grants to qualified homeowners to harden their roofs against hurricanes.

Rep. Mike Huval is chairman of the House Insurance Committee.

“While homeowners will need to meet some eligibility requirements and pay for permits, inspections and similar fees the grants will provide homeowners with up to $10,000 toward the total cost of replacing their roof to the fortified standard,” said Huval.

While legislators created the program in 2022, they did not fund it until recently. The House and Senate approved $30 million for the program during the legislative session that ended last week.

It will be the fall before citizens can apply for the grants.

“Go live with the first offering to interested citizens October 1,” said Donelon.

Bills were also passed to require insurers to give homeowners who strengthen their roofs discounts. And legislation was also sent to the governor for signing that removes impediments to some homeowners hiring a public adjuster.

Sen. Kirk Talbot chairs the Senate insurance committee.

“This is a very important bill. In current law, some insurance companies are allowed to prevent their policyholders from hiring a public adjuster,” said Talbot “This bill gives the right to hire a public adjuster if they feel that that claim was not just.”

But even with financial incentives available to insurers from the state, Donelon concedes some companies are refusing to cover historic homes and houses with lead paint.

“They’re doing it because it’s a greater risk and they choose not to take on that risk,” said Donelon. “That is an often-heard complaint emanating out of Orleans Parish that companies are reluctant, unwilling, pricing themselves out of the competition to take that risk on and that risk. I have no authority to order them to write lead-painted homes. I have no authority to order them to write historic homes.

He says only the legislature can change the law to require insurers to provide coverage to such properties.

And Donelon expects insurers who received state grants but have reached their limit of policies in Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany Parishes to resume writing coverage soon.

“It will be weeks,” said Donelon. “As to the three parishes that some of the incentive companies are at their capacity, I have the authority under the bill to give a waiver of a provision in the bill which limits these incentive companies to not writing more than 15% of their total exposure in any one parish.”

Donelon also urges homeowners who are paying high premiums to shop around often.

“I encourage anyone looking for a new policy to shop around at least once a month until you find coverage, in particular, if you are being hit with a 63% rate increase Citizens had to take,” said Donelon.

