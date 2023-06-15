BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. (Margaret Small via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

Latest News

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next round...
FDA advisers endorse updating COVID vaccines to target latest omicron strain
In recent years, the North Shore region has become a hotbed of transformation, experiencing...
Unveiling the North Shore Renaissance: Unprecedented growth amidst shifting demographics
Houma Fentanyl Deaths
7 dead in two weeks from deceptive fentanyl-laced pills in Houma
A 45-year-old man in Belgium faked his own death and then arrived at his funeral in a...
Man fakes his own death to see who truly cared for him, surprises funeral guests by showing up in helicopter
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England