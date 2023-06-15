Hammond man arrested for first-degree murder

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Ernest “Fletcher” Felder, a 48-year-old resident of Hammond, in connection with a homicide investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis confirmed Felder’s suspected involvement in the death of a 30-year-old female.

According to Chief Travis, on Sunday (June 11), deputies received a missing persons report regarding Pauline Deese of Hammond, who had not been heard from since the previous evening.

As the investigation progressed, authorities uncovered information suggesting Felder had provided Deese with illegal narcotics containing Fentanyl, resulting in her untimely death. The investigation further revealed that Felder allegedly sexually assaulted Deese during the incident.

Deese, after ingesting the narcotics, became unresponsive due to an overdose. She was later dropped off at North Oaks Medical Center, where she died.

Ernest Felder was taken into custody on Monday, June 11, and subsequently booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree rape. Additional charges include possession of controlled dangerous substances (CDS II and CDS I), possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the case and urges anyone with relevant information to come forward.

