Heat levels set to peak this weekend

By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve been living on the edge lately in weather as damaging storms continue to pass just to our northeast, meanwhile we’re just baking in the heat.

Little day-to-day change is expected for today as it’s going to be another hot one. Highs will climb into the middle 90s with feels like values between 105-108. This is right on the verge of Heat Advisory criteria and the National Weather Service has placed most of the area under another advisory for today. A spotty storm chance does remain, especially for our northeastern areas along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Heading into the weekend I’m thinking the heat will peak across the area. Our highs will take it up another notch as most locations soar into the upper 90s. This will allow for afternoon highs to rocket into the 96-98 range. The increase of those few degrees with the continued high moisture content will easily put us into a Heat Advisory right on through Father’s Day Sunday and again on Juneteenth Monday.

There are signs in the long range forecast we’ll revert to better storm chances bringing our heat levels down to “normal” for this time of year.

