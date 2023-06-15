Lower Garden District perimeter lifted after NOPD searches for suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD confirmed that a perimeter was lifted after an hours-long search in the Lower Garden District Wednesday (June 14) night.

The NOPD says they were searching for a wanted suspect near Terpsichore, Melpomene, Magazine, and Camp Streets.

Fox 8 cameras witnessed the NOPD placing a person into a patrol car, but NOPD has not confirmed if it was the suspect.

This is a developing story.

