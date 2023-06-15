BBB Accredited Business
LSU ace Paul Skenes wins College Baseball’s Best Player Award

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - It’s only fitting that America’s ace Paul Skenes was named the 2023 Dick Howser Award winner given out annually to the best player in the country.

Skenes, a junior transfer from Air Force, leads the SEC in wins (12), strikeouts (188), ERA (1.77), innings pitched (107) and opponent batting average (.170).

Skenes ranks No. 2 all-time on LSU’s single-season strikeout list only 14 punchouts behind Ben McDonald, who holds the record with 202 set back in 1989.

Skenes has also been named Collegiate Baseball’s 2023 National Player of the Year and the 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year. Skenes is expected to be selected in the first five picks of the upcoming MLB Draft.

