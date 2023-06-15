New Orleans launches heat relief map and issues advisory ahead of anticipated excessive heat warning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is taking proactive measures to address the upcoming excessive heat warning by issuing a heat advisory and launching the NOLA Ready Heat Relief Map.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the New Orleans area on Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., with temperatures expected to reach heat index values of 105-110 degrees. The heat index is projected to soar as high as 115 degrees on Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19, over the holiday weekend.

To help residents find relief from the scorching temperatures, the City of New Orleans has launched the NOLA Ready Heat Relief Map, an interactive map that lists free, indoor air-conditioned locations available to the general public.

Individuals seeking respite from the heat can access the map at ready.nola.gov. Furthermore, businesses and organizations willing to serve as community cooling sites are encouraged to email ready@nola.gov with their address, dates, and hours of operation to be added to the map.

The following locations will be available for daytime shelter through Thursday, June 22, except for Monday, June 19, which is the Juneteenth holiday:

Louisiana SPCA: Monday - Saturday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70114)

OHL Sobering Center: Open 24/7 (732 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116)

Arthur Monday Community Center: Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (1111 Newton St., Suite 101, New Orleans, LA 70114)

Carrollton-Hollygrove Senior Center: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (3300 Hamilton St., New Orleans, LA, 70118)

Edna Pilsbury Center: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (2222 Simon Bolivar Ave., 2nd floor, New Orleans, LA, 70113)

Algiers Courthouse: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. (225 Morgan St., Room 209, New Orleans, LA 70114)

All NORD Centers: Open Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Rosenwald “Annex” Senior Building: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (1120 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125)

NORD Annunciation Center: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (800 Race St., New Orleans, LA 70130)

All New Orleans Public Library locations: Open Monday - Thursday, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Friday - Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., with exceptions for the Main Library and Rosa Keller Library (check website for details)

Ozanam Inn (for unhoused individuals): Cooling area available from 5:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily (2239 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA 70119)

New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter: Open Friday, June 16 - Monday, June 19, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

New Orleans Mission Day Center: Open Thursday, June 15 - Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Grace at the Greenlight: Open 6:30 a.m. - 7:15 a.m. daily

