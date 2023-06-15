Nicondra: Heat continues, but a few strong storms possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of us are dealing with the high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s as we head into the weekend with the influence of a dome of high pressure centered to our south and west. We’ve been right on the edge with most locations staying mostly dry and hot prompting heat advisories as feels like conditions fall near the 108 mark. Just on the edge of the high a number of strong disturbances are producing severe weather leading to high winds and hail. With those storms so near a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain and our Mississippi Gulf Coast counties. Isolated storms could be strong if they manage to develop in the hot and muggy air that is in place over the region. The hot trend sticks around into the holiday weekend with the high breaking a bit towards the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.