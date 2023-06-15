There’s potential development in the tropical Atlantic; why that’s rare for June

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a disturbance for potential gradual development within the next week. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the coast of Africa into the very warm waters of the eastern Atlantic.

It has been given a 20% chance of development in the next seven days with a near 0% chance of development within the next 48 hours.

It is expected to move into a very conducive environment for gradual development in the eastern Atlantic by the early to middle part of next week. Early guidance suggests a westward to northwestward movement at 15-20 mph.

The 8 am update from the National Hurricane Center (WVUE Fox 8)

The warmer than normal sea surface temperatures are being cited as one of the reasons this area has become conducive for development early on. Notice on the map below just how warm the water is in the tropical Atlantic. You’d have to go back decades to find warmer water in this region for this time of year.

Record high sea surface temperatures. (WVUE Fox 8)

It’s way too early to tell whether this could be our next named storm, which would be Bret.

Named storms are considered very rare to form in the tropical Atlantic this time of year. It’s only happened three times in recorded history. Most tropical development in the month of June happens well west of the tropical Atlantic.

June storm formation points. (WVUE Fox 8)

Out of the three named storms, Bonnie was the latest to form in the tropical Atlantic in June of 2022. It went on to make landfall in several islands and peninsulas along the northern South American coastline before moving over Nicaragua into the Pacific. The other named storms that formed in this region before Bonnie were Bret in 2017 and Ana in 1979.

Elsa started to form in this region at the end of June 2021 but wasn’t considered an organized named storm until July 1st.

Named storms in the main development region during the month of June. (WVUE Fox 8)

The FOX 8 weather team will continue to monitor this potential development along with all over weather changes.

