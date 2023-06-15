Unveiling the North Shore Renaissance: Unprecedented growth amidst shifting demographics

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - In recent years, the North Shore region has become a hotbed of transformation, experiencing unprecedented growth while neighboring parishes grapple with declining populations.

As new businesses sprout up on almost every street corner in Downtown Covington, the surge of development brings forth both opportunities and challenges for the area.

One local business owner, George Landrum, owner of the Covington Beer Garden, is bullish about Covington’s evolving landscape

“It’s packed; one of the reasons we’re here is that there’s so many drawn into town right there,” said Landrum.

Downtown Covington’s renaissance is centered around the bustling trailhead, which serves as an entertainment hub. The expansion of the Southern Hotel, the addition of the upscale Shire restaurant, and proposed renovations to the historic Star Theater all contribute to the revitalization of the area.

Chris Masingill from St. Tammany Corp acknowledges the demand, stating that people seek a high quality of life without compromising on safety concerns.

“There’s a lot of demand, they want to enjoy the quality of life, they don’t wanna be fearful of a crime in public safety,” said Masingill.

While the world population review shows, Orleans parish lost 5% of its residents in the last three years, St Tammany’s population grew by 3% in 2020, with Tangipahoa’s growth about the same.

“You can’t turn off the spigot, roll up the twin spans and raise the Causeway,” said Massingill.

And with major new projects like the Gulf South commerce park proposed north of I-12 near Mandeville, St. Tammany officials expect millions of dollars worth of new investment and potentially 5000 new jobs over the next 10 years.

St Tammany has plenty of room to grow. Still, not everyone wants to see a change in a lifestyle they appreciate, and economic development officials say managing that growth for the future is key.

St Tammany increased its infrastructure budget by 60% this year

“It is never enough, but in 2022 we had $27 million in infrastructure investments, and in ‘23, we got $44 million for roads and bridges,” said Massingill.

George Landrum moved from the south shore several years ago and invested heavily in Covington’s downtown.

And he and others hope that as that growth continues, it’s managed properly.

In 2020 more people moved from Jefferson Parish than Orleans Parish to the North Shore. But roughly 1/3 of that number, about 1700 people, moved back.

