‘We’re going to fight it:’ Family members, prosecutors urge Gov. not to consider death row inmates’ clemency pleas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are many people unhappy after nearly every inmate on Death Row at Angola asked Governor John Bel Edwards to spare their lives.

RELATED: Nearly all of Louisiana’s death row inmates ask Gov. Edwards for clemency

Including some family members of the victims, of the killers who are currently on death row.

51 of the state’s most notorious killers submitted applications to the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole Tuesday, June 13, asking to change their punishment from the death penalty to life imprisonment without the chance of parole.

Governor Edwards weighed in on the very topic he could have the final say on, at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meeting Wednesday, June 14.

“The pardon board is going to take those up, and I’m going to be very measured with what I say publicly because I have never told an individual member of the pardon board or collectively what I would want them to do.

I think they have to exercise their own judgment,” said Gov. Edwards (D).

The governor has taken a firm stance against the death penalty recently, calling for lawmakers to abolish it back in April of this year. However, the few efforts to do that didn’t go far this Regular Legislative Session.

“You all know how I feel about the death penalty itself, because I made multiple statements about it over the last several months, including in my State of the State (address), when I pointed out that in the last 20 years, there’s been one execution, and I think six exonerations. In addition to that, somewhere around 50 people in the last twenty years have left death row in order to be sentenced to life or otherwise for whatever mitigating factors there’s been. So, I have real challenges with the death penalty, especially as it is practiced in Louisiana, the cost of it and so forth,” said Edwards.

Cecilia Kappel is the executive director of the Louisiana Capital Appeals Project and led a team of attorneys to submit the requests.

“The people on our death row are not there because these are the worst of the worst crimes. They are there because they are poor, black, young, mentally ill, or disabled. This is not a class of people that deserves to be put to death,” said Kappel on Tuesday to WAFB.

The thought of the governor even considering this request has Wayne Guzzardo appalled.

“Me and my wife haven’t slept in two days. But we do this all the time man, but for this time is for all the marbles,” said Guzzardo.

In 1995, Todd Wessinger shot three people inside the Calendar’s restaurant in Baton Rouge, including Guzzardo’s daughter, Stephanie.

RELATED: Judge grants stay of execution for convicted murderer

Wessinger was sentenced to death in 1997 but is still on death row even after constant appeals. And Guzzardo believes he deserves to stay there.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards and Attorney General Landry spar over death penalty

“Til the day I die, or the day my wife dies, we’re going to fight it until the end. I mean, there ain’t no two ways about it. I mean, he wasn’t remorseful,” said Guzzardo.

The request is also baffling some longtime well-known prosecutors who put some of these criminals on Death Row, like former EBR First Assistant District Attorney and current Chief Deputy Attorney General John Sinquefield.

“It would be an absolute injustice, in fact a tragedy to the family members of the victims of these 51 people on death row and have been convicted by a jury and sentenced to death. These cases have been in the judicial system for years, most of these people are represented by very capable attorneys, and they’re in the very stages of the appellate or post-conviction procedure, and the outcomes should be left to the courts. These secondary victims have been engaged in years of court proceedings, and it would absolutely destroy some of these family members, for the persons convicted of murdering their loved ones, to be just arbitrarily released from the death penalty,” said Sinquefield in a statement to WAFB.

“But these applications have to be individually scrutinized and judged, and I don’t act on any of them, unless and until the requisite vote of the pardon board happens. And so, it just doesn’t make sense to get too far in front of that,” said Gov. Edwards.

The Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole has to review and investigate each application before it reaches the governor. That process can take up to a year.

But with Governor Edwards leaving office in six months, he could not ever see these appeals on his desk.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.