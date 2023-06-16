BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 additional individuals sought for fatal shooting outside of Hammond nightclub

The two people of interest have been identified as Lawrence “Flip” Butler, 28, of Hammond, and...
The two people of interest have been identified as Lawrence “Flip” Butler, 28, of Hammond, and Ticky “Pete’ Alexander, 24, of Ponchatoula.(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say they are searching for two additional individuals in connection to a fatal shooting outside of a nightclub in Hammond.

The two people of interest have been identified as Lawrence “Flip” Butler, 28, of Hammond, and Ticky “Pete’ Alexander, 24, of Ponchatoula.

Previously, 19-year-old Malik Andrews was taken into custody on June 11 shortly after Tykerstien Lusk, 23, of Springfield, was found shot to death in a ditch outside of The Livin Room, a nightclub located in the 800 block of Nashville Ave, on the same night.

READ MORE Teen murder suspect arrested after fatal shooting outside Hammond bar

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800-554-5245).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

Latest News

September 14th, 2022 Sunset on Lake Pontchartrain captured by Mike Whitney.
4 boaters rescued in Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 11 bridge
New Orleans Health Department launches a new program aimed at tackling mental health issues
New Orleans Health Department launches a new program aimed at tackling mental health issues
Mayor Cantrell says she doesn't embrace a recent crime coalition survey that puts her approval...
Mayor Cantrell responds to low approval ratings
Haynes Academy site attracts developers, but nearby residents consolidate opposition to any...
Haynes Academy site attracts developers, but nearby residents consolidate opposition to any commercial projects