2 additional individuals sought for fatal shooting outside of Hammond nightclub

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say they are searching for two additional individuals in connection to a fatal shooting outside of a nightclub in Hammond.

The two people of interest have been identified as Lawrence “Flip” Butler, 28, of Hammond, and Ticky “Pete’ Alexander, 24, of Ponchatoula.

Previously, 19-year-old Malik Andrews was taken into custody on June 11 shortly after Tykerstien Lusk, 23, of Springfield, was found shot to death in a ditch outside of The Livin Room, a nightclub located in the 800 block of Nashville Ave, on the same night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800-554-5245).

