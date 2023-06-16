2-year-old boy shot in face in Marrero, sheriff says

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a non-fatal shooting that sent a 2-year-old boy to the hospital.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the boy was shot one time in the face around noon on Fri., June 16 in the 2700 block of Colony Court in Marrero.

Family members took the boy to the hospital, where officials say his injuries are non-life threatening.

The sheriff’s office says it is working to obtain a warrant to search the home.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, attributing the shooting to neglectful storage of the firearm.

Authorities have not disclosed whether any arrests are expected to be made.

