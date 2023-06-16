BBB Accredited Business
Bret Michaels to headline 2023 Uncle Sam Jam in Metairie

Bret Michaels performs during Bret Michaels' Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in St....
Bret Michaels performs during Bret Michaels' Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in St. Charles, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Bret Michaels will headline the 2023 Uncle Sam Jam in Metairie.

Other acts include Amanda Shaw, the Marine Forces Reserve Brass Band, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Orleans, and The Topcats.

The event will take place on July 3 at Lafreniere Park.

Admission is free for the public. There is free parking at the Shrine on Airline as well as paid parking with shuttles near the event.

Gates open at 2 p.m. A fireworks show will close out the night.

For more information, visit unclesamjamjefferson.com.

