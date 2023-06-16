BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Intense heat continues into your father’s Day weekend; take precautions

Bruce: Stay hydrated as temps continue to soar this weekend
Bruce: Stay hydrated as temps continue to soar this weekend(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large area of high pressure centered to our southwest continues to dominate the weather in the southeast. Under the edge of the high we continue to experience heat indices in the 105 to 112 range prompting heat advisories and an excessive heat warning for Friday and will extend through the weekend.

The hot dome of high pressure will move east and west allowing a stray strong storm for some especially north shore and Mississippi Gulf coast. So a reminder, the hot trend continues through the weekend for Father’s Day and into Juneteenth on Monday. Stay hydrated and take precautions against heat illness. We will break down the heat mid next week as more clouds and rain enter the forecast.

