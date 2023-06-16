Bruce: Intense heat continues into your father’s Day weekend; take precautions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large area of high pressure centered to our southwest continues to dominate the weather in the southeast. Under the edge of the high we continue to experience heat indices in the 105 to 112 range prompting heat advisories and an excessive heat warning for Friday and will extend through the weekend.

Bruce: Deep red on the map means excessive heat as we head into father's day weekend. Highs on the thermometer hit 95-97° while (feels Like) will be in the 106-112°. Stay hydrated and take breaks during outdoor activities. Make sure your pets are taken care of as well. pic.twitter.com/05D0RwWosu — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 16, 2023

The hot dome of high pressure will move east and west allowing a stray strong storm for some especially north shore and Mississippi Gulf coast. So a reminder, the hot trend continues through the weekend for Father’s Day and into Juneteenth on Monday. Stay hydrated and take precautions against heat illness. We will break down the heat mid next week as more clouds and rain enter the forecast.

