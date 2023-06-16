BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

CYBER ATTACK: How to freeze your credit

La. OMV is one of a still undetermined number of government entities, major businesses and organizations to be affected by the unprecedented MOVEit data breach
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana leaders are recommending that residents who have a state driver’s license, state identification card, or car registration take steps to protect hackers from accessing their credit.

One major step that is recommended is to freeze access to your credit information. Links to do that with all three credit bureaus are provided below. With your credit frozen, hackers will be unable to open credit accounts in your name.

Each credit bureau will give you confirmation that your credit freeze is successful
Each credit bureau will give you confirmation that your credit freeze is successful(WAFB)

Before applying for new credit in the future, you will need to “thaw” or unfreeze your credit.

OMV believes that all Louisianans with a state-issued driver’s license, ID, or car registration have likely had the following data exposed to the cyber attackers:

  • Name
  • Address
  • Social Security Number
  • Birthdate
  • Height
  • Eye Color
  • Driver’s License Number
  • Vehicle Registration Information
  • Handicap Placard Information

State leaders say they recommend all Louisianans take the following steps immediately:

1. Prevent Unauthorized New Account Openings or Loans and Monitor Your Credit

Individuals can freeze and unfreeze their credit for free, which stops others from opening new accounts and borrowing money in your name. Freezing your credit does not prevent the use of any existing credit cards or bank accounts. Freezing your credit may be done quickly online or by contacting the three major credit bureaus by phone:

ExperianEquifaxTransUnion
1-888-397-3742
www.experian.com/freeze		1-800-685-1111
www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-freeze/		(888) 909-8872
www.transunion.com/credit-freeze

Please also request and review your credit report from these agencies to look for suspicious activity.

2. Change All Passwords

As an additional precaution, consider changing all passwords for online accounts (examples: banking, social media, and healthcare portals) in the event your personal data was used to access these accounts. Utilize multi-factor authentication when able. Learn more about password protection at www.CISA.gov.

3. Protect Your Tax Refund and Returns with the Internal Revenue Service

To prevent someone else from filing returns or receiving your federal tax refund, request an “Identity Protection Pin” from the Internal Revenue Service by signing up at: https://www.irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams/get-an-identity-protection-pin or calling the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.

4. Check your Social Security Benefits

All individuals who are eligible, applied for, and/or are receiving social security benefits (including disability), please consider registering for a ssa.gov account at https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ to stop others from stealing your benefits. If you suspect Social Security fraud, call the Office of Inspector General hotline at 1-800-269-0271, Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 or file a complaint online at oig.ssa.gov.

5. Report Suspected Identity Theft

If you suspect any abnormal activity involving your data, including financial information, contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit www.ReportFraud.FTC.gov immediately.

Additional tips on protecting your data and identity can be found at nextsteps.la.gov and www.IdentityTheft.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

Latest News

Mayor Cantrell says she doesn't embrace a recent crime coalition survey that puts her approval...
Survey finds NOLA Mayor has 30 percent approval rating; Cantrell questions accuracy
Lightning streaks across the sky as storms approach Bossier City about 1 a.m. June 16, 2023.
Severe storms cause major damage, widespread power outages in the ArkLaTex
The two people of interest have been identified as Lawrence “Flip” Butler, 28, of Hammond, and...
2 additional individuals sought for fatal shooting outside of Hammond nightclub
September 14th, 2022 Sunset on Lake Pontchartrain captured by Mike Whitney.
4 boaters rescued in Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 11 bridge
New Orleans Health Department launches a new program aimed at tackling mental health issues
New Orleans Health Department launches a new program aimed at tackling mental health issues