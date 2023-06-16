BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Deputy Commerce secretary visits Louisiana to talk clean energy and coastal restoration efforts

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Portions of Louisiana sit along the Gulf of Mexico and that expansive body of water is seen as a major resource for offshore renewable energy which involves the generation of electricity from sea or ocean-based resources.

Clean energy efforts are what brought Deputy U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Don Graves to the New Orleans area on Thursday (June 15).

He took part in a round table discussion at Nunez Community College in Saint Bernard Parish, which is just outside of New Orleans.

“Building that workforce, making sure that we’re meeting people where they are,” said Graves during the discussion.

A south Louisiana coalition, H2theFuture, received a $50 million grant from the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration. Michael Hecht leads GNO Inc., an economic development organization part of the coalition.

“This grant that we’ve gotten from the Commerce Department, the H2 Our Future grant is going to allow us to continue to support our industry in the corridor, up and down the river but we’re going to be able to reduce emissions by as much as 70%. That’s a very exciting future for all of Louisiana and I think it’s really a model for the whole nation,” said Hecht.

Still, Louisiana is not immune to workforce challenges.

Tiny Tinney, Ed.D is chancellor of Nunez College.

“The projections are approximately in the end of 60,000 wind turbine technicians between now and 2026, the next three years. We’re not prepared currently to be able to deliver that, so we’ve got to do some aggressive work,” she said.

Graves is impressed with the coalition’s work.

“It’s clear that the work that is going on here in New Orleans is a model we can share with other parts of the country. We know that the clean energy economy is going to grow, is going to create tens of thousands of new jobs and as we invest all across America we need to make sure that the types of jobs that re being created that we have the workforce that is prepared to take those jobs,” said Graves.

Cherie LaCour-Duckworth of the Urban League of Louisiana said prisons are a resource for workers because many inmates return to society.

“We are working also inside of the prisons,” she said.

Graves’ trip here to St. Bernard Parish also included talks with local officials about coastal restoration efforts.

“Our National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is working with local partners to invest in remediation of wetlands because we know that if we can restore, remediate the wetlands, help to make our coastal areas more resilient it means we’re going to protect against the type of devastating weather events that we expect to see much more of in coming years,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

Latest News

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Taysom Hill (7)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints offseason program
Deputy US Commerce visited NOLA to discuss wind energy job creation
Deputy US Commerce visited NOLA to discuss wind energy job creation
7 dead in two weeks from deceptive fentanyl-laced pills in Houma
7 dead in two weeks from deceptive fentanyl-laced pills in Houma
Parts of the North Shore experience unprecedented growth
Parts of the North Shore experience unprecedented growth