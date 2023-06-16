Facts you probably didn’t know about pets and hot weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just like humans, our pets are susceptible to the heat and can succumb to heat illness rather quickly.

Two police dogs died in the last week after being left in patrol cars that weren’t running. While it was determined in both cases that the emergency backup systems in both of these patrol cars failed to turn the air conditioning on when the officers left their vehicles, it is a stark reminder that our pets can’t help themselves when it comes to heat.

It’s important to know the signs of heat illness in our pets as well as the no-so-commonly known facts about the sun’s impact on our furry friends.

Experts say heatstroke can kill your dog in a matter of minutes (WTVG)

Know the signs of overheating:

Signs and symptoms according to the ASPCA

♦ Excessive panting or difficulty breathing

♦ Increased heart rate

♦ Drooling more than normal

♦ Mild weakness

♦ Stupor or even collapse

♦ Seizures

♦ Bloody stool

♦ Vomiting

♦ Body temperature of over 104°

Know the heat dangers for pets. (WVUE Fox 8)

Facts about pets and heat stress

You’ll be told many times to not leave your pets in a car that isn’t running, to keep them hydrated, and to make sure they aren’t overexerting themselves in the sun. But there are several facts often not talked about that may help you when caring for your pet in the summer heat.

♦ Animals with flat faces (like Pugs and Persian cats) are more likely to suffer from a heat stroke since they can’t pant as effectively.

♦ Dogs don’t sweat like human beings. They cool down by panting or sweating through their paws and even through their noses.

♦ It can take a matter of minutes for heat stroke to begin in your pet.

♦ Like humans, animals who are considered overweight are more susceptible to heat stroke. Talk to your veterinarian about your pet’s healthy weight.

♦ The average dog’s internal temperature is anywhere from 101° to 102.5°. If their temperature rises to 104° and higher, taking action to cool them down and call your veterinarian. Learn how to take your dog’s internal temperature.

