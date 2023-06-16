Football, Fútbol, Food: Alvin Kamara finding his rhythm with Derek Carr

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at Alvin Kamara’s Saints career going forward, Manchester City dominance, and checking out the ghost pepper wings at Popeyes.

FOOTBALL

Last season, Alvin Kamara only combined (rushing/receiving) for four touchdowns. He lost four fumbles in 2022. The season before, the Saints star running back didn’t lose one.

That didn’t matchup with the numbers of highest-paid running back in the NFL. In September of 2020, Kamara signed a 5-year, $75 million deal.

Listen, Kamara is still one of the top backs in the league, it just wasn’t a strong showing in 2022.

For 2023, things could be quite different. The Derek Carr-Kamara connection appeared to be off to a flying start at Saints mini-camp this week.

On Wednesday, Carr hit Kamara on a wheel route for a big play in 7-on-7′s, and on Thursday they connected again in 7-on-7′s for a score off a rub route.

With Jamaal Williams signed in free agency and the addition of rookie Kendre Miller through the draft, Kamara has some competition at the spot.

But make no mistake about it, Kamara is still RB1. The only problem for the Black and Gold, how many games will he be suspended for in an alleged altercation in a Las Vegas casino. The court date is July 31.

He might miss some time, but when does return, the Carr-Kamara connection could be a terror for opposing defenders this fall.

FÚTBOL

The 1996 Chicago Bulls, the 1975 Cincinnati Reds, the 1972 Miami Dolphins, all legendary teams in their respective sports.

In soccer, 2023 Manchester City squad is also in that rarefied air. City accomplished the treble by grabbing the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles.

They possess the top soccer coach in the world, Pep Guardiola. City also have the top goal-scorer, Erling Haaland. This past season, the Norwegian racked up 52 goals in 53 games. Now, they own all the trophies to match the star-studded talent acquired on and off the field.

Can they do the treble again in 2024, not likely. Though, winning in England is a great possibility.

Yes, Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool will reload. But, City got the money, talent, and coaching to run it back starting this fall.

If they do grab the crown again, that would be four successive titles in a row. A feat never accomplished in English football, and that dates back to 1888.

FOOD

I get super-hyped when a fast food restaurant rolls out a new product. I’m always saying to myself ‘is that going to be good?”

Well, only one way to find out, head on over and check it out. In this case, it’s the ghost pepper wings from Popeyes.

First off, props to Popeyes, the service was fast. That’s not always a guarantee.

The wings were not spicy. I didn’t really taste much ghost pepper kick either. The ranch dressing didn’t really help either.

I would say take a pass. And I don’t say that often with Popeyes meals, but this time it didn’t work.

