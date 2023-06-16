Haynes Academy site attracts developers, but nearby residents consolidate opposition to any commercial projects

METAIRIE (WVUE) - The future of eight acres of prime, publicly owned real estate in the heart of Old Metairie has attracted at least one developer, while residents living nearby the old Haynes Academy are rallying to oppose any commercial development on the property.

Haynes Academy, which sits on more than eight acres along bustling Metairie Road, was closed as part of the Jefferson Parish School Board’s broader consolidation plan. Students and faculty from Haynes will be on the Grace King campus during the upcoming school year.

School board members told Fox 8 that, when they sell off the Haynes property, they have the obligation to seek the most profitable option to make money for the district.

“That entire property is zoned R1A, strictly single family residential, that’s what it is and that’s what it continues to be, unless someone comes to the Jefferson Parish Council and asks for it to be rezoned,” said at-large Councilman Scott Walker. “It’s R1A, and unless there’s a really good reason that someone can show us that it needs to be rezoned out of R1A for something else, then my position is that’s where it needs to stay.”

Walker said, off the bat, he is opposed to any commercial development on site.

Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, who represents the district, agreed with Walker, saying she wants to see the area stay residential.

The school board has already been approached by one developer, showing interest in the property.

“Are you unequivocally opposed to commercialization along Metairie Road and on Haynes Property?” one neighbor asked at-large Councilman Ricky Templet at a meeting Thursday night.

“Yes ma’am I am. I solely believe the core of the parish is the families and the quality of life we have,” Templet responded.

Templet told the assembled crowd that Haynes would be demolished in around two months time.

“We want to see our concern addressed, not by the school board, because they’re going to sell the property, but the council is going to have to address these issues,” said Muffin Balart, who lives nearby. “I think the plan to have a study done is going to look at all the issues we’re concerned about.”

The Jefferson Parish Council will consider requiring the planning department to conduct a study on the Haynes property during their next regular meeting on June 28.

