Mayor Cantrell to attending ‘New Orleans Corridor’ naming celebration, street fest in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Los Angeles Fri., June 16, to participate in the “New Orleans Corridor” Naming Celebration and Street Festival in Los Angeles, California.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Los Angeles Jazz Festival Foundation and the City of Los Angeles, aims to honor the deep cultural ties between the two cities and unveil a designated stretch of Jefferson Boulevard as the “New Orleans Corridor.”

The celebration serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated 2024 Los Angeles Jazz Festival, expected to draw an estimated 190,000 visitors from around the world and provide a significant boost to the local tourism industry.

Mayor Cantrell will join discussions on business development and participate in a panel on historical migration. She returns on June 18.

