More heat for the weekend with storms passing us by

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rounding out the work week and heading into the weekend, the heat will be the biggest weather story.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for today and likely will continue right on through the holiday weekend. This means heat indices will top out in the 110-113 range for periods of time each afternoon. That can be dangerous heat if you don’t take precautions to protect yourself from heat related illness.

As for the storm chances, we remain right on the edge of a very stormy pattern that has parked itself over the Deep South. Most of the messy weather keeps barely missing us but it’s close enough that we need to watch for a storm complex or two making its way into our area. The mix of heat and a close proximity to the storms makes for some tough forecasting.

Little day-to-day change will occur between now and Father’s Day Sunday. The only positive I can find in the forecast is the winds will remain up so that does help the heat a little.

Next week I do see some rapid changes possibly getting here as soon as the Monday Juneteenth holiday. Our heat ridge will nudge west leading to a much better change the storms start impacting our region. That may yield periods of heavy storms into the middle of next week so that’s something to watch in the long range pattern.

Jumping over to the tropics, a strong wave has exited the coast of Africa. This area now has a medium chance at developing into a tropical system as it crosses the Atlantic Ocean. The next name on the list is Bret. It’s a long ways off and that’s about all there is to say about this right now.

