New Orleans Health Department launches a new program aimed at tackling mental health issues

By Parker Boyd
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans Health Department announced the official launch of the Mobile Crisis Intervention Unit on Thursday (June 15).

This group of health professionals will respond to mental health emergencies. It will respond to nonviolent 911 calls involving someone suffering from a mental disturbance.

They have already responded to more than 90 calls since June 1.

Jasmine Adams is one of the group’s members. She said she’s happy to be a part of the effort to combat mental health.

“It’s a need that our city has needed to fill,” Adams said.

She said she recently responded to a man barricaded in a house threatening to commit suicide.

“I talked him down a bit got him to come outside,” she said. “He was super compliant with me and so as a collaborative we were able to get him out and get him the help that he needs.”

The Orleans Parish Communications District screens calls made to 911 and then transfers them to the Mobile Crisis Intervention Unit. An MCIU mental health expert will assess the call to determine the severity of the crisis.

If the matter can’t be handled by phone, the group says someone will be in route in 4 minutes.

“We are here to really just address the needs of the community,” said Tyesha Rhodes, the program’s director. “We want to meet our citizens where they are and provide those services immediately.”

The MCIU stresses that they’ll only roll out on nonviolent mental health calls. Any violence situation will be referred to EMS or NOPD.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Department Director, said the mental health crisis in New Orleans is serious and shouldn’t be ignored.

“If you’re at a point where you’re at a crisis and you’re really concerned for your health, your safety, your loved one’s health, then this is the resource that you can call through 911,” Avegno said. “Not only will they intervene in the moment, but the other part of this is that they’re going to help you figure out the best place to get help for the long term.”

Adams said she hopes her work will save lives.

“I wish and I hope this program exceeds what I can even see for it now and I see us going far and beyond,” she said.

