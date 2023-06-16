Nicondra: Hot temperatures into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large area of high pressure centered to our south and west continues to dominate the weather in the southeast. Under the edge of the high we continue to experience heat indices in the 105 to 112 range prompting heat advisories and an excessive heat warning for Friday. The hot weather is expected to continue into the weekend, but as we are so close to the edge of the high several strong disturbances that continue to circulate around that system bringing severe weather to parts of Mississippi. At times those disturbances can get close enough to trigger a strong storm particular farther to the north and east. The hot trend continues through the weekend for Father’s Day and into Juneteenth on Monday. Stay hydrated and take precautions against heat illness.

