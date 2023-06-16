Pulisic powers U.S.A. to victory over Mexico

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - The tables have turned in the direction of the U.S.A. in their rivalry with Mexico after a convincing win, 3-0.

Captain Christian Pulisic scored twice for the U.S., and Ricardo Pepi found the net in the second half.

#USMNT destroys Mexico, 3-0. Christian Pulisic with two goals in the Concacaf Nations League semi-final match. My full recap of a USA victory from Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/aksw81y68d — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 16, 2023

The United States Men’s National Team is now unbeaten in six matches against Mexico. That ties a record in this bitter rivalry.

Pulisic drew first blood for the Stars and Stripes with his goal in the 37th minute against El Tri. It was the 24th goal for Hershey, PA. native. It staked the U.S.A. to a first half lead over Mexico, 1-0.

Allegiant Stadium is 2/3rds full of Mexican fans. Christian Pulisic silenced them with this goal. #USMNT take the lead in Las Vegaspic.twitter.com/bRG8LVCLBV — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 16, 2023

But, Captain America wasn’t done. In the second half, he found the net again. Timothy Weah crossed the ball perfectly to a waiting Pulisic for the goal. His 25th goal (5th all-time) in the Stars and Stripes doubled the USMNT advantage over Mexico, 2-0. It was also the first brace for a USMNT player against Mexico since Michael Bradley in February of 2009.

Captain America can’t be stopped in Las Vegas. Christian Pulisic scores again for the #USMNT. Mexican fans in shock here at Allegiant Stadium. USA 2-0 Mexico pic.twitter.com/TOlbVjhwK8 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 16, 2023

Ricardo Pepi (subbed on for Balogun) rounded out the scoring for the U.S.A. by beating Mexican goal keeper, Guillermo Ochoa, 1-on-1 for a goal in the 78th minute.

The heated rivalry did produce a few ugly moments, César Montes slashed Folarin Balogun in the second half. Montes was served a red card. A fight ensued, United States Weston McKennie also was served a red card.

Later on, Gerardo Arteaga and Sergiño Dest also got red cards for another dust-up.

To build more intrigue into this contest, news broke before the game that Greg Berhalter will return as head coach of the USMNT. He coached U.S.A. to a round of 16 berth in the 2022 World Cup. The U.S. Soccer Federation let his contract run out after the World Cup.

B.J. Callaghan is coaching the squad in the interim. He’ll coach the U.S. in the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup.

U.S.A. will play Canada on Sunday in the Concacaf Nations League final.

