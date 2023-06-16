BBB Accredited Business
Pulisic powers U.S.A. to victory over Mexico

Christian Pulisic nets two goals for a U.S.A. win over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League.(Concacaf Nations League)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - The tables have turned in the direction of the U.S.A. in their rivalry with Mexico after a convincing win, 3-0.

Captain Christian Pulisic scored twice for the U.S., and Ricardo Pepi found the net in the second half.

The United States Men’s National Team is now unbeaten in six matches against Mexico. That ties a record in this bitter rivalry.

Pulisic drew first blood for the Stars and Stripes with his goal in the 37th minute against El Tri. It was the 24th goal for Hershey, PA. native. It staked the U.S.A. to a first half lead over Mexico, 1-0.

But, Captain America wasn’t done. In the second half, he found the net again. Timothy Weah crossed the ball perfectly to a waiting Pulisic for the goal. His 25th goal (5th all-time) in the Stars and Stripes doubled the USMNT advantage over Mexico, 2-0. It was also the first brace for a USMNT player against Mexico since Michael Bradley in February of 2009.

Ricardo Pepi (subbed on for Balogun) rounded out the scoring for the U.S.A. by beating Mexican goal keeper, Guillermo Ochoa, 1-on-1 for a goal in the 78th minute.

The heated rivalry did produce a few ugly moments, César Montes slashed Folarin Balogun in the second half. Montes was served a red card. A fight ensued, United States Weston McKennie also was served a red card.

Later on, Gerardo Arteaga and Sergiño Dest also got red cards for another dust-up.

To build more intrigue into this contest, news broke before the game that Greg Berhalter will return as head coach of the USMNT. He coached U.S.A. to a round of 16 berth in the 2022 World Cup. The U.S. Soccer Federation let his contract run out after the World Cup.

B.J. Callaghan is coaching the squad in the interim. He’ll coach the U.S. in the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup.

U.S.A. will play Canada on Sunday in the Concacaf Nations League final.

