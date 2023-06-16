Steps taken to secure MOVEit data after massive hack, officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security (GOHSEP) says millions of records may have been exposed in a cyber security breach at the Office of Motor Vehicles. They are urging anyone who’s gotten a driver’s license or state-issued ID to take precautions to protect their bank accounts, IRS returns, and other data.

The Director of GOHSEP, Casey Tingle, says the breach was discovered Wednesday (June 15) after hackers somehow gained entry into the data transfer service MOVEit, which is used by the OMV to process thousands of records.

“This is an ongoing investigation impacting not just Louisiana, but major businesses, government entities, and organizations around the world,” said Tingle.

Tingle says at this time there’s no indication the data has been sold, shared, or released, but they are urging residents to protect their information by monitoring, or freezing, their credit using services like Experian, Equifax, or Trans Union.

“If somebody takes my information like that, goes out, and gets medical care under my insurance. They can get care for free on my insurance and I would not like that,” said Cyber security expert Nam Nguyen.

For now, GOHSEP says it continues to utilize MOVEit’s services, however, they say steps have been taken to make that data more secure.

“We have updated the software, pulling all the patches into the system and we’re working to make sure the system is safe,” said Tingle.

Tingle says that passwords were not included in the data breach, but recommended that people change their passwords anyway as a matter of good data security practice.

“I don’t want to get into how bad this will be. It’s serious when we talk about all Louisianans with IDs. And it doesn’t just involve government entities. It will continue to evolve,” said Tingle.

Cyber security experts also recommend you go to the IRS website and change your security pin so that no one can impersonate you online.

Experts also recommend changing your cell phone password, as well. If you notice any strange activity on your credit cards, they say you should freeze your account immediately.

They would also like you to report any strange activity to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

