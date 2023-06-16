BBB Accredited Business
Ville Platte man accused of using battery to shock fish on Red River

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An Evangeline Parish man is accused of using a battery to shock fish and catch them on the Red River. Brandon Theriot, 37, of Ville Platte, was cited for taking fish illegally.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Rapides Parish, LA (KPLC) - An Evangeline Parish man is accused of using a battery to shock fish and catch them on the Red River.

Brandon Theriot, 37, of Ville Platte, along with another person in the boat, Regan Theriot, 32, also of Ville Platte, were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents for alleged fishing violations in Rapides Parish.

Brandon Theriot was cited for taking fish illegally and Regan Theriot was cited for angling without a license.

During a compliance check on the Red River, agents found two catfish in the boat, then found a line leading to a 12-volt battery under Brandon Theriot’s seat, according to Adam Einck, spokesman for the LDWF. The battery was connected to a can of smokeless tobacco.

Einck said Theriot admitted to using the electrical device to shock and catch the catfish.

Agents seized the device and released the catfish back into the water.

Taking fish illegally brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Angling without a license brings up to a $50 fine.

Agents involved in the case are Sgt. James Bruce and Agent Lane Causey.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

