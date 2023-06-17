BBB Accredited Business
1 dead; two injured in separate overnight shootings

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three separate shootings overnight leave two people hurt and claim the life of one juvenile on Friday (June 16).

The NOPD says the most recent happened just after midnight at the 2600 block of Elder Street.

Officers say the juvenile was taken to a local hospital... where he passed away.

Another incident happened minutes before the first shooting and just about a mile from the scene.

Officers say it happened at Eads Street and North Dorgenois Street. One man was hurt.

The NOPD says an 18-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the ear.

Investigators are working to determine the exact location of the shooting.

It happened at 11:15 Friday night.

No further details are available.

