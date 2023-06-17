Football, Fútbol, Food: Saints stock is rising

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Saints trending up while Bucs trending down, U.S.A. Soccer continues dominance of Mexico, and someone else is feeling the pain of Popeyes

FOOTBALL

Last season, the Bucs took home the NFC South crown with an 8-9 record. They got blasted in their first playoff game by the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback for Tampa Bay in that contest, Tom Brady.

The future Hall of Fame QB is no longer in Tampa, he’s retired (we think). In his place, the much-traveled Baker Mayfield.

That’s no doubt a major downgrade. The pessimism with the Bucs has filtered down to their betting lines for the upcoming season. Caesars Sportsbook set Tampa Bay’s over/under win total at 6.5 games.

With no Brady, Leonard Fournette, and an unhappy Devin White (he’s in a contract dispute), you got a recipe for a terrible season in Tampa.

The Bucs/Saints line in Week 4 opened with New Orleans as a 4.5-point favorite. That number has now moved to five points.

With the additions of Derek Carr, Foster Moreau, and Jamaal Williams, plus the improved health of Michael Thomas, optimism is high on Airline Drive.

With all those factors being laid out, the Black and Gold are primed for a playoff berth. While the Buccaneers appear to be a sinking ship destined for a top-5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

FÚTBOL

The pendulum has swung in the favor of the U.S.A. in their bitter soccer rivalry with Mexico.

The United States Men’s National Team delivered an absolute beat down to Mexico on Thursday night by the tune of a, 3-0, score line.

It was the biggest margin of victory for the U.S. in their long series of competitive matches with their Southern neighbor.

The United States offense turned up aces in Las Vegas with Christian Pulisic (two goals), Ricardo Pepi (a goal), and Timothy Weah (assisted on Pulisic’s second goal) frustrating the Mexico defense with speed, movement, passing, and finishing.

On defense, Matt Turner kept a clean sheet with his goal keeping, and the back line held firm all contest to produce a shutout.

The real question going forward, does the USMNT really fear El Tri anymore?

U.S. is unbeaten in their last six matches against them. Since 2000, the Stars and Stripes are 18-9-8 against Mexico.

They don’t like each other. That was obvious in the 13 cards handed out, including four red cards.

But hate and fear are two different things. Right now, I think the U.S. sees Mexico more as a speed bump than a barricade.

A speed bump that continues to get worn down by a young, energetic, USMNT team.

FOOD

I’ve documented my numerous ups and downs with Popeyes on FFF. Well, glad I’m not the only one with a few issues with Popeyes.

I’ve tried about once a month for the past four months to try and get a chicken sandwich from Popeyes and I’m 0/4



I know my Lord and Savior Al Copeland is trying to teach me something, I just wish I could understand it — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) June 16, 2023

Former LSU football player and radio host, T-Bob Hebert, is having quite the issues getting a chicken sandwich at Popeyes.

He tweeted, “I’ve tried about once a month for the past four months to try and get a chicken sandwich from Popeyes and I’m 0/4. I know my Lord and Savior Al Copeland is trying to teach me something, I just wish I could understand it.”

T-Bob, I feel your pain. But to go FOUR times shows you how tasty that spicy chicken sandwich is.

Hebert lives in Baton Rouge. My suggestion if you live in NOLA, try the Earhart/Carrollton location. I’ve had my most success there. Happy treasure hunting my friends.

