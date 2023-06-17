BBB Accredited Business
Hammond man receives 35 years in prison for sexual battery of 2 minors

(KOSA)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Earlier this month, David Cozadd, 58, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he pled guilty to five counts of sexual battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Court.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux says Cozadd was a babysitter for at least one of the victims.

The victim says they were forced to perform sexual acts on Cozadd and another babysitter.

Another victim and a witness were identified.

This led to the arrest of Cozadd on July 21, 2022, on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles.

