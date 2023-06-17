BBB Accredited Business
The high heat and storm chances stick around for Father’s Day

We’re under another Excessive Heat Warning on Sunday
High "feels like" temps continue for a few more days.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat and humidity continue for the next several days until a pattern shift happens by the middle of next week.

This evening will bring slight chances for storms mainly along the north shore with lows falling to the lower 80s. We head straight back into the mid 90s on Sunday with high humidity allowing for “feels like” temperatures in the 110s. A large complex of storms moving through northern Louisiana and Mississippi could bring a round of early morning showers and storms and a slight chance in the afternoon for Father’s Day.

Juneteenth will look like a mirror image of Sunday in regard to the heat and humidity. Look for Monday’s highs in the mid 90s with heat index values once again around 110°. We’ll also have another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

As far as the tropics go, the tropical wave out in the eastern Atlantic looks like it’ll develop the first part of next week. Possibly into a Tropical Storm. If so, it would be named Bret. The latest guidance is keeping this system out in the Atlantic once it develops and as of right now, doesn’t look like it will be a threat to land. But as always, the FOX 8 weather team will keep an eye out.

For the latest on current conditions, forecast updates and tropical developments, download the FOX 8 weather app.

