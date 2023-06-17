Insomnia Cookies opening Hammond location

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is set to open its first store in Hammond on June 24.

The new bakery, located in the Hammond Crossroads shopping center near Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus, marks the brand’s third store in Louisiana and 242nd location nationwide.

Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature warm, delicious cookies.

From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold.

In celebration of the new Hammond location on Railroad Avenue, Insomnia Cookies will be holding an all-day in-store grand opening event baked full of freebies, treats, and more.

Store Hours:

Sunday 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Monday 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Tuesday 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Wednesday 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Thursday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

Friday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

Saturday 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.