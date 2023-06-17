Locals dealing with intense heat as summer approaches

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People across the metro area are looking for refuge from the intense heat, as summer swiftly approaches.

The entire metro area is under its first excessive heat warning. Outside, it feels like it’s 110 to 115 degrees.

Lianija McMillian and Destiny Stewart, two camp counselors for Memorial Baptist Summer Camp, had a mission to help keep young children safe and avoid sunburn in LaFreniere Park.

“We’ll go outside for like a few minutes and then we’ll go inside again,” McMillian said. “Then we’ll get water, go to the bathroom, and then we’ll come back outside.”

Jason Asher said he grew up in New Orleans, and the heat is something he’s gotten used to. That’s why he rushed to Sal’s Snowballs to get a cool taste.

“Just getting through it baby that’s all we can do right now, aint gonna get no cooler,” Asher said.

Sal Snowball’s Owner Steven Bel said he sees an upside to the hot temperatures. That’s more business.

“It started off warm in February. When we opened, we had a little rain,” Bel said. “It was cooler in April, but Summer is here and everybody will be out buying snowballs.”

Health Educator Eric Griggs, M.D., said there are several ways that you can stay healthy in sweltering temperatures.

“One of the keys is hydration. You want to avoid the possible direct sunlight between the hours of 10 o’clock and 2 o’clock. You want to wear your sun block,” Griggs said. “You want to pay attention to things like your pulse. You want to watch for signs of nausea, vomiting, leg cramping and heat exhaustion.”

