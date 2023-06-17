BBB Accredited Business
LSU makes final preps before facing Tennessee in CWS

The LSU and Tennessee baseball teams are getting ready for an SEC rematch but on a much bigger stage with lots more on the line this time around.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team took the field on Friday, June 16, for practice before facing Tennessee on Saturday in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

LSU right-hander and All-American Paul Skenes received the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy during a ceremony Friday. The award is given to the most outstanding player in Division I baseball.

Skenes is just the second Tiger in program history to win the award, joining All-American first baseman Eddy Furniss in 1998. Furniss was on hand for the ceremony and spoke.

