Man shot, killed in Algiers Friday afternoon, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide Friday (June 16) that left one man dead in Algiers.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a distress call in the 5100 block of General DeGaulle Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered a 28-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The NOPD is appealing to the public for assistance in solving this case. Anyone with additional information about the incident is strongly urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can provide tips by contacting Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

