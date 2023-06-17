BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital

Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her 1-year-old daughter died.(Hernando Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her own daughter.

WMC reports that 22-year-old Quantella Vonsha Towns brought her 1-year-old child to the hospital on Wednesday, but the girl was already dead.

Investigators responded to the hospital and met with Towns.

According to authorities, they found several inconsistencies in the woman’s story about what happened to her child.

A warrant for Towns arrest was issued for child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm, police said.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old mother was arrested at her home by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

She is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department
St. Charles Parish detectives accused two women of injuring public records, alleging that they...
Two Boutte women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at Hahnville High, pretending to be 17

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
New Orleans East boil water advisory lifted
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of...
Biden finds receptive union crowd at first big event of his 2024 reelection campaign
FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Hammond man receives 35 years in prison for sexual battery of 2 minors