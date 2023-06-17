New Orleans East boil water advisory lifted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory for residents in New Orleans East has been lifted.

Repairs had to be made after a vehicle struck a hydrant on Hayne Boulevard on Friday (June 16), resulting in low water pressure for residents in the area.

Residents that did not run water during the boil advisory are being asked to flush their plumbing systems by running water for several minutes before using it again.

