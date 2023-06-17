BBB Accredited Business
Ponchatoula police conduct largest drug bust in city's history, chief says

On June 15, 2023, a search warrant was conducted at 150 President Hoover Street, which resulted...
On June 15, 2023, a search warrant was conducted at 150 President Hoover Street, which resulted in the most significant drug arrest in Ponchatoula Police Department's (PPD) history, according to Chief Bry Layrisson.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A search warrant executed Thursday (June 15) night led to what Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson says was the biggest drug bust in the city’s history.

“With the Fentanyl crisis killing our children and family members throughout our nation, removing these deadly drugs from our community hopefully saved many lives,” Layrisson said.

Layrisson thanked Hammond police, the Tangipahoa sheriff’s office, and the Office of Homeland Security for their assistance in the investigation and recovery.

From a home located on President Hoover Street, police say they recovered:

  • Approximately 6 pounds of suspected marijuana
  • 5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
  • 2 pounds of suspected oxycodone hydrochloride “Fentanyl pills”
  • 12.39 ounces of suspected heroin
  • 13 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 12.48 ounces of suspected cocaine
  • 1 ounce of suspected crack cocaine
  • 1 ounce of suspected acetaminophen oxycodone hydrochloride “Percocet”
  • 66 single dosage units of suspected Lortab
  • 37 single dosage units of suspected amphetamine and dextroamphetamine 30 MG
  • two bottles of promethazine
  • a multi-caliber high-power semi-automatic rifle
  • $95,069 cash.

The street value of the illegal drugs is approximately $150,000, Layrisson said.

As the result of the investigation, John Eric Tickles Jr., 26, was booked with:

  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm,
  • Possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)
  • 2 counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 1 narcotics
  • 8 counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 2 narcotics
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of legend drugs without a prescription
As the result of the investigation, John Eric Tickles Jr., 26, was booked
As the result of the investigation, John Eric Tickles Jr., 26, was booked

