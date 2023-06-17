BBB Accredited Business
Rock band The Uninvited returns with new album after 15-year hiatus

Blending Americana, Alt-Country, and Guitar Pop with masterful songwriting and a jam band...
Blending Americana, Alt-Country, and Guitar Pop with masterful songwriting and a jam band aesthetic, The Uninvited was co-founded in Los Angeles by brothers John and Steve Taylor in 1988.(Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Critically acclaimed Rock band The Uninvited is back after a fifteen-year hiatus with a brand new album, Broken Promiseland.

Blending Americana, Alt-Country, and Guitar Pop with masterful songwriting and a jam band aesthetic, The Uninvited was co-founded in Los Angeles by brothers John and Steve Taylor in 1988. The band’s Atlantic Records debut yielded the Billboard charting “What God Said’' and “Too High For The Supermarket,” which led to national tours opening for acts including Blues Traveler and The Dave Matthews Band. Following their fifth album in 2007, the band took a break to focus on family and living life outside of a tour bus. Now based in San Francisco’s east bay, The Uninvited has returned with a new album and outlook on life with Broken Promiseland.

“‘Broken Promiseland’ is a place everyone has visited, whether you chose to go there or not,” says Steve Taylor. “The older we get, the more unavoidable it becomes. But it doesn’t have to be the end of the road, and that’s really the point of this whole album.” John Taylor goes on to say, “It was the last song written for the album. We knew we wanted a track that summed up the album’s theme in an upbeat way: that feeling of perseverance, defiance, and optimism in the face of disillusionment or adversity.”

In celebration of the release, The Uninvited is excited to announce the start of production on their documentary “The Greatest Band You Never Heard” in collaboration with Gold Entertainment Media Group. Based on the Best-Selling memoir of the same name (written by Steve Taylor), the project will tell the improbable story of the Taylor brothers: two rock musicians who came as close to “making it” as possible, without actually doing so. Directed by Michael Mayhew and produced by Danny Gold, the documentary will bring Gold Entertainment Media Group’s signature approach to heartfelt storytelling with generous amounts of laughter and sizzling musical performances. Mayhew and Gold are longtime collaborators whose work has been showcased across Netflix, HBO, Sony, Warner Bros., and more.

