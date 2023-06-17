Unseasonable heat continues for Father’s Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat continues this weekend with unseasonable hot temperatures.

The large ridge of high pressure to our west continues to keep us hot and mostly dry. There is an excessive heat warning in effect across the area for Saturday in effect until 7 PM. Highs will be in the mid-90s, but dew points in the high 70s across the region will push feels-like temperatures into the triple digits surpassing 110 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for southern Mississippi as well for heat index values up to 110 degrees.

We see partly cloudy skies today but a few storms are possible in the afternoon. Coverage will not be widespread.

Sunday morning a storm complex will project southeast across Mississippi. A few stronger storms are possible on the North Shore, but the main threat will be just north of our area. The rest of the day will be drier with highs once again in the mid 90s.

A break in the heat comes by midweek with a wet pattern and upper-level low pressure moving in. This will drop our temperatures back into the low 90s.

