A break from the near-record heat is on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ll keep the high heat and humidity for a few more days before a pattern shift brings a little relief and more storm coverage for the second half of the new week.

A few isolated storms are possible (but not likely) this evening as lows stay warm again at around 80°. We’ll quickly heat back up to the mid-90s on Monday with high heat index values of around 110°. Storms are also possible by Monday afternoon that could be strong to severe with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Tuesday will be hot as well as highs return to the mid 90s with high “feels like” temps again. Storms are looking more likely. As always, when we have storms, it could help knock back our temperatures in the afternoon.

A pattern shift: An upper-level low drops in from the north and will change our weather by midweek. It’ll continue to reinforce daily storms chances. Many days will average around 40%-60% coverage so keep the rain gear handy. Expect highs to drop a little as that upper-level low brings a “cooler” air influence. Instead of mid 90s, we’ll be looking more at upper 80s to around 90″.

The tropics: Invest 92L continues to remain unorganized out in the eastern Atlantic. The NHC has given it a 90% chance of development within the next 48 hours. The latest guidance suggests we could see Tropical Storm Bret by as early as Monday. Models also suggest that if this storm gains strength and becomes a hurricane, it can tap into the upper level winds and stir north, back out into the Atlantic. If it stays a weak tropical system, it could follow the lower-level winds and stir west towards the Carribean, closer to the Leeward islands. It’s still pretty far out so confidence isn’t high in any track yet. We’ll know more within the next few days once this storm organizes.

