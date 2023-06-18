Bret could form in the Atlantic this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bret could form in the central Atlantic this week.

A tropical wave (Invest 92L) located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is moving west across the record-warm Atlantic.

The system began to show signs of organization Sunday morning and will likely become a tropical depression over the next few days. If the system continues to organize it could become a tropical storm. The second name on the list is Bret.

Tropical Development Chances (WVUE)

Rare for Main Development Region in June

The central portion of the Atlantic between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, where Invest 92L is located, is called the Main Development Region (MDR).

It is extremely rare to see a named storm in this area in June. Storms typically form in the Gulf or off the US East Coast this time of year. There have only been a few named storms on record that originated in the MDR.

June storm points (WVUE)

One reason for this early formation of a tropical system could be the record warm sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the Atlantic. The SSTs are closer to their July and August temperatures, allowing for tropical formation in the region to reflect peak summer characteristics. This could be driven partially by low amounts of Saharan Dust over the Atlantic and the flip to El Niño.

Record SSTs (WVUE)

Another factor that may help this system organize into a named storm so early in the season could be the lack of shear over the Atlantic. The shift to El Niño normally contributes to an increase in wind shear across the Tropical Atlantic.

Wind shear can displace the warm air and moisture normally located directly over a tropical cyclone that is needed to fuel the storm. While El Niño is emerging in the Pacific, there is not yet an increase in shear due to the new phase.

2023 Hurricane Season

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season started right on time as Tropical Storm Arlene formed at the beginning of June in the Gulf. Arlene meandered in the northern Gulf for a few days before bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Florida after it weakened.

Bret would be the second named storm to form this month. On average, there is only one named storm in a season that forms in June. The storm typically forms around June 20th. During the 2022 hurricane season, one named storm formed in June.

2023 storm names (WVUE)

The National Hurricane Center and Colorado State University are both predicting a near-normal tropical season with 12 to 17 total named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes, and 1 to 4 major hurricanes.

