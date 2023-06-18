Hot days and storm chances through the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat continues for the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the 110s. An excessive heat warning is in effect across southeastern Louisiana.

A few storms are possible in the morning hours clearing up during the day. Partly cloudy skies and hot sun persist through the afternoon. By the evening we could see another round fo strong storms. Storms farther northeast could become severe. There is a Level 3 risk for severe weather in that area.

Monday will be similar with hot temperatures during the day and a chance for strong to severe storms in the evening.

A low-pressure system in the upper levels moves in midweek dropping temperatures back to normal in the low 90s. Rain chances stay high.

