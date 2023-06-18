BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hot days and storm chances through the start of the week

Temperatures drop midweek
Rain this week
Rain this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat continues for the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the 110s. An excessive heat warning is in effect across southeastern Louisiana.

A few storms are possible in the morning hours clearing up during the day. Partly cloudy skies and hot sun persist through the afternoon. By the evening we could see another round fo strong storms. Storms farther northeast could become severe. There is a Level 3 risk for severe weather in that area.

Monday will be similar with hot temperatures during the day and a chance for strong to severe storms in the evening.

A low-pressure system in the upper levels moves in midweek dropping temperatures back to normal in the low 90s. Rain chances stay high.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department
St. Charles Parish detectives accused two women of injuring public records, alleging that they...
Two Boutte women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at Hahnville High, pretending to be 17

Latest News

High "feels like" temps continue for a few more days.
The high heat and storm chances stick around for Father’s Day
This weekend
Unseasonable heat continues for Father’s Day weekend
Remember, heat is the number one weather-related killer around the nation. It can be just as...
Facts you probably didn’t know about pets and hot weather
Lightning streaks across the sky as storms approach Bossier City about 1 a.m. June 16, 2023.
Severe storms cause major damage, widespread outages in the ArkLaTex; NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in SW Caddo