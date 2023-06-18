BBB Accredited Business
Man killed, 14-year-old injured after a double shooting in Algiers Saturday evening, police say

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is actively investigating a homicide and a related shooting that happened Saturday (June 17) that left one man injured and another dead.

The first incident unfolded around 6:40 p.m. Officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 4800 block of Woodland Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of an 18-year-old male victim, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that the shooting on Woodland Drive may not have been the primary location of the altercation but originated in the vicinity of the 5600 block of Tullis Drive, a nearby area close to where the victim was discovered.

About 40 minutes later, at 7:19 p.m., another distress call was received, reporting a shooting incident on the 4800 block of Tullis Drive.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and encountered a 14-year-old male victim suffering from a headshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. His current condition remains unknown.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Homicide at (504) 658-5300, Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

